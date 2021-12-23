With the arrest of three persons, the police of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district busted a fake currency racket. Counterfeit currency and some electronic gadgets, including printers were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

According to police, during Naka checking at Narbal, a police party intercepted one vehicle bearing registration number JK01AB/9599 driven by one Taufeeq Hussain Khawaja, son of Mohammad Akbar Khawaja resident of Baliharan Singhpora Pattan Baramulla. During the search, printed counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 45,000 were recovered from the vehicle.

Upon questioning, the said person confessed his involvement in printing fake currency notes at his home at Baliharan Singhpora Baramulla. Accordingly, a raid was carried out at his house, and printers and other items were recovered.

Two printers, one paper cutter, two reams of bond papers, and 10 bond papers with printed Rs 100 fake currency notes were recovered from the house.

Two associates of kingpin also arrested

According to police during sustained questioning, the accused also revealed names of his two associates namely Farooq Ahmad Ganaie, son of Abdul Ahad Ganaie from Kalsari Pattan, and Abdul Hamid Ganaie, son of Ghulam Rasool Ganaie of Burran Pattan, who were circulating the fake currency notes in the market. All of the accused have been arrested and shifted to police post-Narbal where they remain in custody.

A case FIR Number 262/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Magam and further investigation into the matter is going on. More arrests and recoveries are also expected.

Man detained for objectionable social media post in Poonch

In the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police arrested a man and initiated legal proceedings for allegedly posting an objectionable post on the social media platform. The detained person has been identified as Shakoor Ahmed Bhat, son of Mohammad Yousaf Bhat of Keegam Shopian.

According to police, the man has allegedly shared sensitive social media posts and got indulged in an unlawful act following which he was detained by a joint Naka of Police and Army at Poshana.