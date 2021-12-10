Jammu and Kashmir Bank suspended one of its woman employees over alleged derogatory remarks on the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other armed forces personnel in a chopper crash.

According to an order issued by the Human Resources Department of the J&K Bank, an attendant has been placed under suspension for violating services rules regarding the use of social media.

"Despite repeated circulars issued from time to time against misuse of social media platforms by employees contrary to interests/rules of the bank, in one such incident, one of our employees has made derogatory comments/ remarks on social media platform on a tragic accident," reads the order, adding "the contents are purely defamatory and not consonance with conduct rules governing the services of an employee and tantamount to misconduct".

The order further reads that pending disciplinary proceedings against Aafreen Naqash, Banking attendant code no. 023581, presently posted at central processing center-CASA, has been hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Written complaint lodged against a lecturer for mocking the death of CDS

On Thursday some social organizations of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir have lodged a written complaint against a lecturer posted in Kashmir Valley for mocking the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

The lecturer, who had earlier served at Udhampur, had alleged posted some derogatory remarks against those who were killed in a chopper crash. One former student of lecturer informed locals of Udhampur about the highly provocative remarks of the teacher.

While confirming that a written complaint has been received, cops have started an investigation in this case.

One person already arrested in Rajouri

On Wednesday Rajouri Police detailed a person for allegedly posting an objectionable post on social media after the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat in the crash.

According to reports, the accused posted a highly derogatory post on his social media account after the chopper crash. It was only after some locals brought this matter to the notice of the police, he was detained for further investigation.