'Fake, cringe accent why can't she speak properly': Sonam Kapoor slammed for talking in American accent again; viral video

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been away from the limelight ever since she gave birth to her son Vayu. The actor is a brand ambassador for various luxury brands and often attends brand events. Sonam's fans are waiting with bated breath to see in back in films, however, she hasn't signed any film or made any announcement regarding her comeback.

Sonam is juggling her family commitments, she stays in London with her husband and son and often comes to Mumbai for professional work.

The actor recently was the cover girl for Dirty magazine, she has often spoken her heart out and never shies away from saying what she stands for. Be it motherhood, her career chocies, or sharing the interiors of her house, the actor is quite vocal.

Sonam Kapoor brutally trolled For Her Accent Again; viral video

Despite being an avid social media user and sharing her thoughts openly, the actor is often trolled for her statements. A section of netizens slam her for her sartorial choices, while some mock her American accent.

Once again Sonam Kapoor faced ire from netizens as she 'faked her accent' her accent. A video of Sonam has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the viral clip, Sonam is talking about destinations, favourite luxury brands, and the secret behind her haircare among other things.

Soon after the video went viral, a Reddit user slammed Sonam for trying to fake an American accent.

Some even called out Sonam for speaking in a certain manner due to 'lip-fillers'.

A user wrote, "Another wrote, "Lol she tried to put on an English accent but couldn't hold onto it for longer than the first few sentences."

Another mentioned, "What happened to her, she never talked like that before, you can hardly understand her. I feel, she got lip-fillers and can't open properly her mouth?"

The third "My ear bleeding from a Fake accent Any way her voice here is exactly like Ranveer's when he imitates her in Kwk "

Another user wrote, "The way she butchered Indian names omg. What can we expect from others when our own pronounce our names incorrectly."

Work Front

Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller Blind, which was released in 2023. She will be seen in Battle for Bittora, which is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel.