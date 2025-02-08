'Fake couple': Naga Chaitanya smiles as Sobhita Dhulipala presents traditional wooden doll to PM Modi; fans drag Samantha, calling her the best

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got married in December 2024, and since then, they have been grabbing headlines. The newlywed couple has been trolled mercilessly on several occasions. However, that didn't stop them from standing by each other during testing times.

Nagarjuna and his family met PM Modi

On Friday, Nagarjuna, his wife Amala Akkineni, their son Naga Chaitanya, and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House.

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni met Prime Minister Modi to celebrate 50 years of Annapurna Studios, a renowned film production company founded by Nagarjuna's father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The meeting highlighted the studio's contributions to Indian cinema over the decades.

The family presented PM Modi with the book Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to Nagarjuna's father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya shared a joint post featuring them, along with their family members, posing for photos with PM Modi. In one of the pictures, Sobhita was seen presenting the Prime Minister with Kondapalli Bommalu (dancing dolls), while Naga Chaitanya stood beside her.

Taking to X, Nagarjuna posted a picture with PM Modi and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Profoundly thankful to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today's meeting at Parliament House. It was an honour to present 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to my father ANR garu's cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life's work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity. #ANRLegacy #IndianCinema #ANRLivesOn"

In another post, he added, "It was overwhelming to hear Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's commendations for ANR gaaru's philanthropic legacy and his high regard for both @AnnapurnaStdios and Annapurna College of Film and Media as a pivotal institution for aspiring filmmakers. This esteemed acknowledgement fills us with pride and gratitude. #ANRLegacy #InspiringFuture #ANRLivesOn #Annapurna50Years"

Sobhita looked stunning in a white and golden saree, while Chaitanya was seen in a black bandhgala and pants.

Taking to social media, Sobhita wrote, Profoundly thankful to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today's meeting at Parliament House. It was an honour to present 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr.Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to ANR garu's cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life's work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers."

She added, "PS : Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore kondapalli bommalu (dancing dolls), their memories trace back to my childhood years in my grandparents' home in Tenali. So happy to be able to gift him one, and to find that he knows all about this old handicraft and its nativity to Andhra Pradesh :).."

A section of netizens compared Nagarjuna and his family's meeting with PM Modi, celebrating 50 years of Annapurna Studios, to the Kapoor family's meeting with the Prime Minister for 100 years of Raj Kapoor.

Fans took to social media to compare Sobhita with Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with many praising Samantha and declaring her as the best.

A user wrote, "Copied Kapoor's plan.."

Another user wrote, "Stop using your pioneer's fame to hide your disaster life what kind of showoff is this?"