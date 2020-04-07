Amid coronavirus lockdown, Arjun Kapoor has been spending a lot of time with his paw-dorable buddy, Maximus. Calling him the legend, he has been sharing a lot of images of his dog sleeping around and chilling in the house.

Last week, on the completion of four years of his movie 'Ki and Ka, Arjun Kapoor gave a task to all the husbands to split the house chores with their wives and work with them. Commenting on the same his 'Ka' Kareena Kapoor Khan asked him to do the same first and then ask the others.

Arjun baking and grooving to 'Tune Mari Entriyaan'

Accepting the challenge given by Kareena Kapoor, Arjun has finally posted a video of himself baking in the kitchen. The video is simply hilarious as Arjun can be seen baking along with his dog grooming on the song 'Tune Mari Entriyaan' from his movie Gunde along with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Ishqzaade Arjun can be seen mixing the batter while Maximus can be seen grooving on the song.

He shared the video saying Maximu's hips, really don't lie. He wrote, "I'm sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it's the first time he's seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen !!! PS - (his hips really don't lie ) @aliabbaszafar @ranveersingh @priyankachopra #maximusthegunda"

While many Bollywood celebrities have dropped the comment on Arjun Kapoor's baking skill what attracted the fans most of his beau's Malaika Arora's strange comment. She commented 'hmmm' on his video making us wonder what she's up to. Nevertheless, it's good to have a life partner who knows his way around the kitchen, right Malaika?

Gully Boy fame Vijay Verma also dropped the comment on his boomerang and wrote, "The best duo after the OG ghanti boys". We have the pictures of Malaika's delicious besan laddoos and banana ice cream and walnut cake on her Instagram stories. Now. It's time to see will beau Arjun Kapoor be able to match the culinary skills of Malaika?