Sreesanth, the former Indian cricketer who became the runner-up of Bigg Boss 12, recently revealed his wish to act in a Hollywood movie which will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Sreesanth had said that he badly desires to act in a Steven Speilberg film, no matter it is a small or full-length role.

"I want to work with Steven Spielberg...whether it is a small role or big in a Hollywood movie, it will be a lifetime experience for me. It will be a dream come true for me. And I always believe that anything can happen in life. I look at my life journey as a miracle," said Sreesanth.

It should be noted that Steven Spielberg is one of the most top-rated Hollywood directors who has previously made movies like 'Jurassic Park', 'Jaws','Duel' and the recent flick 'Ready Player One'.

Sreesanth also shared his excitement about his current journey during the talk.

"I was born in a small village in Kerala. From there, I went on to play for the Kerala state team and international test cricket for India, and now I am working in TV shows and cinema... Any miracle can happen. So yes, working in a Hollywood movie with Spielberg would be something," added Sreesanth.

The comments from Sreesanth has already racked up negative criticisms from social media users. Many people believe that Sreesanth is a good dancer and performer, but he can never be a good actor.

Sreesanth had made his acting debut in Mollywood with the movie 'Team 5'. He later acted in Bollywood flick 'Aksar 2'. However, both these movies performed pathetically at the box-office.

Sreesanth's latest movie is 'Cabaret', which hit the theatres on Januar 9. The film has racked up negative reviews from critics and audiences, and it is now on its course to emerge as a critical disaster.