In Unnao, Congress candidate Asha Singh, the mother of rape survivor was completely trumped in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as till the tenth round of counting she managed to secure just 438 votes.

Notably, the Unnao rape case refers to the incident where a 17-year-old girl was gangraped and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted in the case.

The BJP is currently leading from the Unnao Assembly constituency, as per the Election Commission trends.

BJP's Pankaj Gupta has so far secured 42,021 votes while Samajwadi Party's Abhinav Kumar is currently trailing with 30,612 votes. The Congress candidate's vote count was even less than NOTA.

Victims as Candidates

Congress has fielded three candidates -- Neha Tiwari, who contested the Kalyanpur seat in Kanpur on a Congress ticket, is the sister of Bikru widow Khushi Dubey, who is languishing in jail for the past one and a half years.

"I have contested this election so that I can raise my voice on political forums to ensure the release of my sister who was married for just three days when the Bikru massacre took place and she was arrested. We have been trying to secure her release but have failed and politics seems the only option," says Neha.

Rajkumari Chandel, a Congress candidate from Hamirpur, was in race seeking justice for her husband and former MP and former MLA, Ashok Singh Chandel.

Chandel is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2019 for the murder of five persons during a shootout in 1997.

"My husband has been falsely framed in the case. I hope to get justice for him," she says.

Another wife seeking justice through the ballot was Maharaji Prajapati in Amethi. She is the wife of former minister Gayatri Prajapati and is contesting on an SP ticket.