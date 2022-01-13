https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/768700/bjp-cabinet-minister-swami-prasad-maurya-resigns-ahead-elections.jpg IBTimes IN

https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/768700/bjp-cabinet-minister-swami-prasad-maurya-resigns-ahead-elections.jpg

IBTimes IN

The Congress on Thursday announced the names of 50 women candidates who have been at forefront of their causes. These include Asha Singh, the mother of Unnao Rape survivor and Ritu Singh former Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for block Parmukh, who was allegedly manhandled and was prevented from filing nomination by the BJP workers.

Rahul Gandhi after the announcement of the first list said, "The daughter of Unnnao who faced injustice at the hand of BJP will fight for justice and win."

The women have been chosen from diverse backgrounds. These include Poonam Pandey, an Asha Worker; Nida Ahmed, a journalist; and social activist Sadaf Jafar from Lucknow who was at forefront of anti-CAA protests; Alpana Nishad from Prayagraj is fighting for the rights of her community; Pankhuri Pathak from Noida is the urban face and party spokesperson.

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi announced the first list of 125 candidates. These include Aradhna Mishra the CLP leader; Ajay Kumar Lallu State President; Suhail Akhtar sitting MLA; Ajay Kapoor, former MLA; Akhilesh Pratap Singh, national spokesperson of the party; Vivek Bansal party In-charge of Haryana; Louis Khursheed, wife of Salman Khursheed and former MLA.

The Congress has focused on women in the ticket distribution and have fulfilled the promise of 40 per cent in the first list. The party said it has given 40 per cent tickets to the youth in the party.

"Girls can fight"

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier announced that 40 per cent of the tickets would be given to women and had coined a slogan -- 'girls can fight'.

Priyanka said, "We wanted to give a chance to the people who have been fighting for their rights, so the real people will get the chance to fight for their cause."

She said that political rights need to be given to the women.

The Congress leader said that the party has tried to change the political narrative of the state and wants that there should be discussion on employment, health, law and order and other women related issues.

Full list of candidates

See the first list of candidates Congress has picked for UP polls

(With inputs from IANS)