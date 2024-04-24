It's good news coming from the television industry. Be it celebs announcing their pregnancy, to many B-town, TV couples tying the knot. On Tuesday, the internet is abuzz with popular couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary embracing parenthood after six to seven years of marriage.

However, the couple didn't announce it officially.

The claim: Is Yuvika pregnant?

Social media and several media reports claimed that Yuvika is expecting her first child. Following the news, which started sending in congratulatory messages.

However, the fans will have to hold their congratulatory messages for the right time.

Fact check

As reported in TOI, Yuvika is not pregnant. Prince Narula has confirmed that he is not embracing parenthood.

Speaking to TOI, Prince Narula said, "I don't know how these rumours started and found them amusing. I wondered how the world knew about my pregnancy before me. People find something to write about and things just escalate. So, there is no point in reacting to it. I just read about the reports and laughed. We are not the ones who would hide the news. When we are expecting, we will announce and share the happy news with the world".

On the other hand, Yuvika was seen at Arti Singh's pre-wedding festivities. She opted for a yellow lehenga and bralette blouse. She flaunted her midriff and also shared reels by paps that captioned her video as 'Not pregnant'.

How did the rumour begin?

The rumours around Yuvika's pregnancy began after Narula spoke about embracing fatherhood on the future.

During an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, the former Bigg Boss winner was asked about baby planning. Referring to her child, Golla, Bharti playfully questioned Prince Narula, "When is Golla coming?" In response, the former Roadies quickly said, "Very soon."

About Prince and Yuvika

Prince Narula and Yuvika fell in love during their time in 'Bigg Boss 9.' In October 2018, Prince and Yuvika celebrated their marriage recently.