Anushka Sharma has been in news quite often due to her relationship with Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli. Recently, when former India Test cricketer Farokh Engineer jokingly said that the Indian selectors were serving tea to her during World Cup matches, she became infuriated and posted a strongly-worded reply.

But now, another claim has emerged that will annoy the Bollywood actor. On social media, a picture purportedly showing her present during a meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee meeting is doing the rounds.

In this picture, the national selectors, with their chairman MSK Prasad and other senior functionaries of the BCCI, including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are seen. Skipper Virat Kohli is also present on the occasion. But it's the presence of Anushka that is rather puzzling. What locus standi does she have to be there? None.

The truth

But don't be puzzled. This is nothing but another example of some miscreants armed with photoshop software trying to create a stir on social media. Anushka was not present in the meeting. Her image has been artificially plastered in the original pic.

The original photograph is taken from the selection committee meeting which was held on November 21 to select the Indian team that will take on the touring West Indies side after the completion of the series against Bangladesh.

The uncorrupted photo is shown here:

What the miscreant or miscreants have done is take the cutout of an image of Anushka and paste it over the image of Gagan Khoda, member of the selection panel. It is hard to know who did this and what were his/her true intentions. In all likelihood, it was irresponsible mischief. Yes, Anushka is often seen with her husband, but she wasn't present at the meeting.