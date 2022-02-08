University of Kashmir students are protesting against offline exams, while demanding the varsity to hold examinations online. A large number of engineering and nursing students of KU staged a protest on Monday, days after the administration announced that all the postponed and pending exams would be held from mid-February through offline mode.

Amid the ongoing protests, a video went viral on social media, falsely claiming J&K police was interfering with the student unrest inside the KU campus.

Several users on Twitter are circulating a video of what appears to be from inside the KU campus and linking it to J&K police. According to some claims, J&K police was threatening students of the university. The video has been viewed thousands of times.

One user, whose video went viral on Twitter, claimed the students were threatened with encounter.

"Fake encounter kra dain gay."



Jammu Kashmir Police threatening the students of university of #KashmirDay. pic.twitter.com/RGCbsORkt7 — The M. (@MadiiiMadness) February 8, 2022

International Business Times reviewed the footage in question and the claims made by some users. Looking closely at the 15-second video, there's no evidence of J&K Police being present on the KU campus. In fact, the only piece of evidence the uploader has to link it to J&K police is the olive green jacket.

Further, the Srinagar Police took note of the viral video and issued a clarification, debunking the claims. It said, the J&K Police has nothing to do with the internal matters of Kashmir University.

"There is a viral clip circulating in social media falsely linking J&K police with a student unrest inside KU. It is clarified that JKP has nothing to do with internal matters of KU. Police never enters edu institutes for this. Kindly don't malign us for hidden motivated agendas," Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

The police further clarified its point, by pointing out that people wearing olive jackets are not always from police.

"All those wearing olive jackets aren't always from police. Do a fact check from Kashmir university authorities about identity of these persons before spreading fake news. Srinagar Police is always committed to uphold highly level of professionalism," the statement read.

Based on the official statement by the Srinagar Police and lack of evidence to support that J&K Police was threatening KU students, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that the viral video falsely linked to J&K Police.