Fact check: Viral message on COVID XBB variant is fake; don't fall for it [truth here]

As COVID fears strike again and many countries are struggling with the rising cases, India has put up its shield. But with the rising COVID fears comes another wave of fake and misleading information, triggering panic with regards to coronavirus. It has already started in India and a viral WhatsApp message is causing panic among people in wake of the new COVID variant.

The claim

Amid the sudden Covid scare that has erupted across many countries, a WhatsApp message has been making its rounds claiming that the newly discovered XBB subvariant of Omicron is five times more virulent and has a higher mortality rate than the Delta variant.

The viral message claims that "the new variant of the COVID-Omicron XBB coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly. The symptoms of the new virus COVID-Omicron XBB are - there is no cough and there is no fever."

"COVID-Omicron XBB is 5 times more virulent than the Delta variant and has a higher mortality rate than it," the viral message claims further.

Here's the full message:

Ministry of Health, reports: Forwarded COVID and TRANSLATED XBB variant Everyone is advised to wear a mask because the new variant of the COVID-Omicron XBB coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly. The symptoms of the new virus COVID-Omicron XBB are the following: 1. There is no cough. 2. There is no fever. There will only be a limited number of these others: 3. Joint pain. 4. Headache. 5. Pain in the neck. 6. Upper back pain. 7. Pneumonia. 8. There is usually no appetite. COVID-Omicron XBB is 5 times more virulent than the Delta variant and has a higher mortality rate than it. It takes less time for the condition to reach extreme severity and sometimes there are no obvious symptoms. Let's be more careful! This strain of the virus is not found in the nasopharyngeal region and directly affects the lungs for a relatively short period of time. Several patients diagnosed with Covid-Omicron XBB were classified as afebrile and pain free, but x-rays showed mild chest pneumonia. Nasal swab tests are often negative for Covid-Omicron XBB, and cases of false negative nasopharyngeal tests are increasing. This means that the virus can spread in the community and directly infect the lungs, causing viral pneumonia, which in turn causes acute respiratory distress. This explains why the Covid-Omicron XBB has become something very contagious, highly virulent and lethal. Caution, avoid crowded places, keep a distance of 1.5 m even in open spaces, wear a double-layer mask, wear a suitable mask, wash hands frequently, even if everyone is asymptomatic (no coughing or sneezing). This wave of Covid-Omicron XBB is deadlier than the first wave of Covid-19. So we have to be very careful and take several reinforced precautions against the coronavirus. Maintain vigilant communication with your friends and family. Do not keep this information to yourself, share it as much as possible with other family members and friends.

Fact check

International Business Times was alerted of the viral WhatsApp forward and our team put it for verification. The exaggerated claims in the message were the first red flags. Then, we ran some facts about the XBB variant, which did not align accurately.

As per WHO, XBB is a recombinant subvariant of BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 sublineages, which means it is a mix of the BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. But the bold claim made in the viral message that it is undetectable is false. In fact, it is easily detected by the same PCR and RTK kits - same as the Omicron variant.

Also, the XBB subvariant doesn't have any different symptoms. They present with the same symptoms as the Omicron variant such as cough, fever, sore throat, cold, and body ache.

Finally, the Union health ministry has rejected the claim and has termed the message fake. "This message circulating in many WhatsApp groups regarding XXB variant of Covid-19 is FAKE and Misleading", said the health ministry on Thursday.

#FakeNews



This message is circulating in some Whatsapp groups regarding XBB variant of #COVID19.



The message is #FAKE and #MISLEADING. pic.twitter.com/LAgnaZjCCi — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 22, 2022

Hence, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that the claims made in the viral WhatsApp forward about XBB COVID variant are false and misleading.