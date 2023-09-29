Over the years, usage of social media apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (X) have increased. Users often share videos that have been circulated on various WhatsApp groups and Instagram feeds. This is exactly what happened this week. A video seemingly shows Waheeda Rehman grooving gracefully to "Aaj phir jeene ki". But did the legendary actor shoot a video of her graceful dance or is there something else? Let's find out.

Claim

A video of (supposedly) Waheeda-ji dancing to "Aaj phir jeene ki has surfaced on social media. Users presumed that it was a veteran actor dancing so gracefully even at this age and were left spellbound seeing her expressions. Soon they began to share with their friends and followers on social media.

At her age of 85, Waheeda Rehman is dancing with same grace and elegance???. Can’t miss sharing this pic.twitter.com/4D2EKt6Uq9 — kshitiz (@kshitiz_m) September 27, 2023

Simi Garewal bursts the bubble over the ongoing viral video of Waheeda Rehman gracefully dancing to "aaj phir jeene ki tamanna"

The video soon reached veteran actor Simi Garewal and she also thought that it could be Waheeda Rehman. To confirm the same, she asked Waheeda's daughter who denied saying that Waheeda Rehman didn't groove to any dance number whatsoever.

After confirming Simi Garewal took to X and shared a post saying that Waheeda's family told her that the viral video of (supposedly) Waheeda-ji dancing to "aaj phir jeene ki tamanna" is false

Fact Check

Simi Garewal wrote, "A video has gone viral recently on WA of (supposedly) Waheeda-ji dancing to "aaj phir jeene ki tamanna" in a garden. Her family is not on SM & has asked me to please inform everyone that it's a FAKE video!! OK guys? Now u know!"

A video has gone viral recently on WA of (supposedly) Waheeda-ji dancing to "aaj phir jeene ki tamanna" in a garden. Her family is not on SM & have asked me to please inform everyone that it's a FAKE video!! OK guys? Now u know! — Simi_Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 28, 2023

Responding to Simi's post. Netizens drew similarities between the old lady and Waheeda Rehman.

A user mentioned, "Can you imagine, a friend in London forwarded it to me believing it's Waheedaji!

Another user wrote, "Even though the dancer's face is clearly different. Shows the power of the WhatsApp industry as people forward WhatsApps en masse without paying attention."

To this Simi Garewal replied, "True. But I had my doubts the moment I saw it!.. And then Waheeda-ji's daughter confirmed it."

Who is the woman who danced to "Aaj Phie jeene ki Tamanah"?

The woman in the video video is Sunila Ashok, a former teacher and a passionate dancer, who danced to the cover of the song.

Take a look at her video

Waheeda conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman, 85, has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is given for "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema", for the year 2021 by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (I&B) Directorate of Film Festivals. Owing to the ongoing pandemic the 2021 awards were given out this year as they were delayed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended his congratulations. "Her journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark. A beacon of talent, dedication and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage," he wrote on X.

About Waheeda Rehman

Born on February 3, 1938, Rehman has been working in the Indian film industry since 1955. She made her debut as a dancer in the Telugu social drama Manojulu Marayi. She started her Bollywood journey with Raj Khosla's CID (1956), in which she played the role of a 'vamp' against matinee idol Dev Anand.

The actor 1950s and '60s was a famous superstar and was also referred to as the 'Golden Age of Hindi cinema'.

Her notable films include Ke Phool (1959), Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), Abhijan (1962), which was directed by Satyajit Ray, Teesri Kasam (1966), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Khamoshi (1969), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Namkeen (1982), Lamhe (1991), 15 Park Avenue (2005), Rang De Basanti (2006), and Vishwaroopam II (2018).