Bollywood's power couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their daughter recently. Ever since the baby girl's arrival, social media has been abuzz with images claiming to show Sidharth and Kiara holding their newborn.

The pictures are being widely circulated on Instagram, with fan pages filled with so-called family photos. A photo also shows Salman Khan posing with Sidharth-Kiara and their newborn.

Some even claim to reveal the baby's name. The images are undeniably adorable and cute, but are they real?

Fact Check

The truth is, Kiara and Sidharth have never released any photos of their daughter, nor have they announced her name. The viral photos are AI-generated and not authentic.

The couple has already requested paparazzi not to click pictures of their baby girl and urged everyone to respect their privacy.

Sidharth Malhotra talks about fatherhood

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about life with their newborn. He revealed that their entire routine has changed since the baby's arrival, and they came to the shoot directly from home.

"Arey pura schedule change ho gaya, abhi main waheen se aa raha hoon subeh subeh. Chahe woh khaane peene ka dhyaan ho, unke sleeping pattern ho, aaj kal raat ko late nights chal rahi hai par alag kisam ki! Teen chaar baje feeding ho raha," Sidharth shared. (My entire schedule has changed. I've come here straight from home this morning. Whether it's taking care of meals or the baby's sleeping pattern, these days we're having late nights of a very different kind! Feeding happens around 3–4 in the morning.)

The actor also admitted that he has been changing diapers and has had his fair share of "oops moments" as a new father.

As of now, the couple has not revealed their daughter's name or shared any official photo or video of her.

This isn't the first time AI-generated or fake photos of celebrity babies have gone viral. Earlier, images claiming to show Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's daughter, as well as pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their children Vamika and Akaay, also circulated widely online.