TikTok sensation Sachin Tiwari, lookalike of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, stars in a film with a title shouting out the words Suicide and Murder. A section of fans, media and film industry watchers were naturally quick to infer that the film in question is a biopic of Sushant.

Director Shamik Maulik of the film Suicide Or Murder, however, hastens to quash such ideas. The film is neither a biopic, nor does it deal with Sushant's untimely and tragic death, he insists.

"This is not a biopic. The film is about how young men and women from small towns come to Mumbai with a lot of dreams. They also taste success, and when they are about to reach where they wanted to, suddenly they find other forces stopping them, because those people don't want to lose their position at the top," Shamik told IANS.

While Sachin Tiwari plays the lead, right now the casting process is on for the rest of the characters, informs the director. But why pick such a title for a film starring Sushant's lookalike? "There are some situations where you have been forced to kill yourself. Not that somebody has killed you, but the situation is such that you are depressed and you kill yourself," explained Maulik.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14. While post mortem report stated the actor had committed suicide, Mumbai Police is still investigating the case. Several celebrities and politicians have been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Suicide Or Murder was recently announced. The film's first look poster was shared on social media last week and everyone noted Sachin's uncanny resemblance with Sushant.

The makers plan to go on floors around September. Isn't it a bit too early to make a film on such a subject, considering Sushant's death is still fresh in everyone's mind?

"This film is not only about Sushant's death. It's about how the industry works. People should know before coming, the kind of problems they might face. Strugglers who come to Mumbai with a lot of dreams are not aware of a lot of things. They should also know that it is not easy. Also, when you think that you have reached the sky and will replace the person at the top, it would not happen so easily!" Maulik replied.

The film is expected to release by December this year or January next year.