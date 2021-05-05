The very first thought that comes up with the term 'fake news' is social media. From celebrity death hoaxes, false news reports to manipulative claims, social media has seen it all. In a similar latest scenario, fans went in a tizzy after death reports of prominent singer Lucky Ali started doing rounds on the internet since Tuesday evening.

The claim

A message was circulated through WhatsApp groups that claimed that ace singer Lucky Ali has passed away. Soon after this, his fans started sharing the messages with their friends and families. Though many people believed the claim and started expressing their condolences, others claimed the news of the ace singer's death is fake.

Fact check

Following this, the singer shared a post on his social media handle where he wrote a quote from the holy Quran. "Allah never changes the condition of a people unless they strive to change themselves," Lucky Ali wrote.

The post garnered a lot of love and blessings from all his fans and followers. Many of his fans asked him if he is planning for any new album, while some asked him about his next Bollywood track. Though Lucky Ali is not in the limelight currently, his music videos keep surfacing online quite frequently and his fans still go gaga over his soulful voice and evergreen songs.

Meanwhile, Nafisa Ali, actress and a close friend of Lucky Ali, has confirmed that the news is completely false and that the singer is doing absolutely fine.

In an interview with ETimes, Nafisa said: "I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine."

Hence, International Business Times has arrived at the conclusion that Lucky Ali is alive and well, rumours about his death are fake.