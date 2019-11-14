Social media is a doubled-edged sword. It has made the communication easy and simple, but it has its own share of drawbacks. Especially for the celebrities, they have numerous of issues to tackle and major among them is fake photos.

The photos of celebrities are easily available online which makes miscreants to doctor their pictures and spread it on social media. There have been many instances where the faces of popular celebs were used for the others' bodies, usually in controversial costumes.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Turn

Now, there is yet another instance where Tamannaah Bhatia's doctored picture has gone viral. Miscreants have cleverly edited her photo in butterfly costume from her latest movie Action to give an impression of the actress showing off her flat tummy in the two-piece bikini. In the past, many celebrities that include Khushbu and Vidya Balan too had landed in similar situations.

Interestingly, the rumours of the same actress wearing bikini for Action had started doing after the release of its teaser. It was clear case of mistaken identity. However, not the Baahubali actress, but Aakanksha Puri is seen in the said costume.

Tamannaah against Morphing Pictures

In an interview, Tamannaah Bhatia has put out her disappointment against the practice of morphing pictures. "I get really put off when people start morphing stuff, it's really disgusting," she says that not much can be done to prevent such practice.

"I don't know like there's not much I can do about it because now everything is on social media, but then I guess you have to just wait for the film to come out and wait for people to see the thing to understand what it is," she claims.

Talking about her portion in the costume, she said, "I think it's very aesthetically shot by Brinda Master, she is one of the most senior choreographers in the industry. Sundar C sir is known for projecting his female actresses in a way that their parts become or their presence becomes memorable,"

Sundar C has himself designed the butterfly costume and she has lost weight to get into shape in order to wear it.