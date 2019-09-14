The teaser of Vishal Krishna's upcoming movie Action has strike a chord with the viewers. Among the many aspects, it is the scene of a woman in bikini which has hogged all the limelight.

In the sequence, the woman is seen donning green two-piece bikini and many have believed it to be Tamannaah Bhatia who is seen in the swimsuit. However, it is not the Baahubali actress, but Aakanksha Puri who is part of the said sequence.

Apparently, the promotional material, in which Tamannaah is seen in a hot avatar, released a day before the teaser release made people assume the actress to have donned two-piece bikini. The striking similarities in the skin tone and physique between the two actresses possibly created confusion in the minds of the audience.

It may be recalled that Tamannaah had earlier made it a point to say that she has reservations over donning bikini and doing lip-locks on-screen.

"I have always maintained that I will not wear a bikini and will not do kissing scene on-screen. This is something that I have maintained, and I intent to keep that. I am not comfortable (with it) at all," she had told the IANS.

However, the fans of Tamannaah are happy with the teaser. It is because the clip indicates the actress to be having an interesting role in Action.

Tamannaah Bhatia is part of some hair-raising action sequences. The teaser is packed deadly stunts and chase sequences. It has sent the fans into a tizzy.

Action is written and directed by Sundar C. The film has Kabir Singh Duhan in the role of villain. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Yogi Babu, Shah Ra, Chaya Singh and others are part of the cast.

The film has Hiphop Tamizha's music, Dudlee's cinematography and NK Srikanth's editing.

Meanwhile, the makers are eyeing Diwali for the release of the movie.