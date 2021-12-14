In a shocking incident on Monday, two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were killed and 12 others injured by terrorists in the high-security Pantha Chowk area, on the outskirts of Srinagar city, on Monday. Two terrorists opened fire at the police bus from the front, shattering the vehicle's windshield. The terrorists then managed to escape after carrying out the dastardly attack. The injured police officials were evacuated to the 92 Base hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the policemen martyred in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday and sought details on the incident. While the attack was widely condemned by the masses, there's a video showing injured jawans in a police bus, which is being passed off as the footage from the incident with misleading context.

The claim

The ghastly terrorist attack in Srinagar made the national headlines, with reactions flowing from across the country. Many videos and photos showing jawans storming the site of the incident site have appeared online. Photos even showed the shattered windshield of the police bus, but one particular video showing severely injured jawans near a police bus has gone viral saying it is from Monday's incident.

The video is widely circulated in WhatsApp groups, claiming to show the injured personnel after the terrorist attack. Towards the end of the video, one personnel is seen with a critical bullet injury to the shoulder and not responding. Some local media houses and propaganda sites have also shared the video, and made similar claims that it was from Monday's incident

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the footage, which is widely circulated on WhatsApp. If you look at the video, it appears a civilian recorded it. Many civilians can also be seen trying to help the injured officials, but the video doesn't show other army personnel, which is inconsistent with the official images and videos we've received.

We ran a reverse image search of the video frames and found it linked to an old incident, when terrorists had attacked a police party at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. The incident had occurred on eve of Eid on September 1, 2017. The police bus was going from Bemina to Zewan when terrorists opened fire. Lashkar-e-Toiba had claimed responsibility for the attack.

You can watch the original video HERE [Trigger warning: graphic video], which was shared in September 2017.

Hence, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that the viral video being passed off as recent is in fact old and not related to Monday's terrorist attack in Srinagar.