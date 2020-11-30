Thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws and the march to Delhi entered the fifth day on Monday. While the farmers' march has been the biggest talking point on social media, there has also been viral content being pushed to create disharmony, which is fake. Most of this fake content is being used out of proportion, such as the photo of a group of Sikhs protesting the abrogation of Article 370.

The claim

A viral image on social media shows a group of Sikhs holding a banner that reads "restore Article 370, 35A" and "we stand with Kashmir and Kashmiris." Twitter users are sharing this old pic by linking it to the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi and Haryana.

Several users, including some with verified handles, have shared the image on social media with the same narrative, linking totally unrelated incidents.

Fact-check

The first giveaway is the context in the picture, which clearly isn't in sync with what farmers are protesting. A reverse image search of the image using Google Search shows several similar images. By adding restore article 370 35a to the search after the image will bring the exact image. It's origin traces back to a Facebook page and shows it was uploaded in August 2019 after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament.

BoomLive found the original image was sourced from the Facebook page Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and clicked in Amritsar. But some social media users are using this image to paint a different picture on the farmers' protest.