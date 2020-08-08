As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, several pictures and videos were shared on social media in context to the historic event. Subsequently, an image of the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson started doing rounds on the Internet with the claim that he performed a coronation ceremony for Lord Ram.

The image was posted from a Twitter handle @BorisUSJohnson on August 7 and the netizens seem to think that it was shared by the UK PM himself. "I'm a big fan of Indian Culture So I Did "SHRI RAM ABHISHEK" With Our Home minister at my Residence On 5th of August," read the caption of the post.

So far, the tweet has garnered more than 64,000 likes and almost 15,000 retweets. Over 1,700 people have commented on the post as well. The picture in the tweet shows Johnson and the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel pouring water over an idol, leading people to believe that they performed a Ram Abhishek to commemorate the ground-breaking ceremony.

I'm a big fan of Indian Culture So I Did "SHRI RAM ABHISHEK" With Our Home minister at my Residence On 5th of August. pic.twitter.com/fYlfzpZNnl — Boris Johnson (@BorisUKJohnson) August 7, 2020

Fact-checking the claim

The image of the Prime Minister of the UK that has gone viral on the micro-blogging website was clicked in 2019 when Johnson visited the temple of Neasden in north-west London.

A Google reverse image search of the picture reveals that it was posted on Johnson's official Facebook page on December 8, 2019. The post contains several images of Jonhson's visit to the Hindu temple along with Priti Patel.

"This temple is one of the greatest gifts to our country. It is brought to life by the amazing community spirit that inhabits it. You are giving back to our society through the great charitable work that you do. London and the UK are lucky to have you," the UK PM had said in a statement that was attached to the post.

Furthermore, the Twitter account that posted the image on August 7 is not Johnson's official Twitter handle. His actual Twitter account goes by @BorisJohnson.

Therefore, the claim that the UK PM tweeted a picture of himself offering prayers to Lord Ram is false.