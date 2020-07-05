Amid growing demand for a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a Twitter account named after Sushant's father KK Singh had surfaced online. Through this account, a tweet was sent recently wherein Singh had demanded justice for his son. According to the tweet, he also asked for a probe by the CBI.

"Today my son Sushant's soul is crying and is demanding an investigation by the CBI," read the tweet sent from the said Twitter account. In another tweet, it said, "My son Sushant Singh Rajput was very brave. I know he can never commit suicide. An attempt is being made to prove his death as suicide though it is a murder. I request for a CBI inquiry into the entire matter."

Verifying the tweet

Many Twitter users including several online media outlets and news agencies fell for the tweet thinking it was Sushant's father. However, it has now come to light that Sushant's father KK Singh is not on Twitter. The family has now asked those who were behind the said Twitter account to not create confusion among people.

"He (Singh) has out rightly denied existence of any such account and urged those behind such things to not create confusion in public," a family source was quoted as saying by PTI.

The source further added that the family has not given any statements after June 27 related to Sushant's death and not even spoken to the media or shared any posts on social media.

Sushant's brother-in-law says nepometer not created to earn profit

Meanwhile, a day after they announced Nepometer, an app deviced to gauge how "nepotistic" a film is, on Twitter, the late Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has clarified that the app was not created with an intention to earn a profit.

Vishal Kirti took to Twitter on Friday to issue a clarification about the purpose of the app, created by his brother Mayuresh Krishna.

"We're still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother's idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It's a small tribute to Sushant. It's a not for profit voluntary effort. Please stay patient since it isn't our 1st priority," he wrote on Twitter.

The first film rated on Thursday on the Nepometer is Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming "Sadak 2", starring Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt in the cast, and produced by their uncle Mukesh Bhatt.

According to the Nepometer, the film is 98 per cent Nepotistic!

"#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it's time to #boycottbollywood..Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments," tweeted @nepometer.