Fact check: No, Sudha Murthy doesn’t 'sell' vegetables; viral pic from Seva at an Aashram

In the past, Sudha Murthy, chairperson of Infosys foundation, has garnered praises for her selfless and down-to-earth nature at several occasions. This time a picture of her has taken social media by a storm.

The picture circulated claims that Sudha Murthy is seen "selling" vegetables at Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

The "Lady in the picture is Mrs Sudha Murthy, wife of N.R Narayana Murthy, and a co-founder of Infosys, a multi-billion Rupees Indian enterprise. You may see her making garlands and in front of vegetables. The explanation is that one day in a year she will make garlands at Tirumala Balaji temple and three days she will cut vegetables at Raghavendra Swamy mutt at Jayanagar for prasadam, this she does every year to get rid of arrogance that might come due to wealth. To retain humility. A big salute to her "

The claim

The picture was carried by several publications stating that Sudha Murthy was "selling" vegetables outside a temple. The claim is false as she was not selling vegetables but maintaining storage for the Seva programme she has been performing for several years.

The Truth

Sudha Murthy, who is a philanthropist, has been reportedly performing Seva (selfless service) at temples for several years now. Murthy participates in Seva programmes like preparing meals for devotees, washing fruits, chopping vegetables for prasad along with other devotees.

As per reports, the Mutt officials confirmed she worked as the store manager for three days in the mutt.

Previously, an article in Bangalore Mirror reported Murthy sharing her experience, "During three days in a year, Sudha wakes up at 4 am and heads to the Raghavendra Swamy temple to offer her service in the most modest way possible. Accompanied by a lone assistant, she goes to the kitchen of the temple, which is a block away from her z-security-guarded house in Jayanagar.

And, for the next 4 hours, Sudha Murty cleans the kitchen and the adjoining rooms; washes the dirty utensils, dusts the shelves, chops vegetables, takes inventory of stock, sweeps the yard and empties the trash cans.

She seeks the help of her assistant only to carry the large sacks of vegetables and rice to the storeroom as because of her age she couldn't carry the heavy bags. At 9 am, Sudha returns to the two-storey building that's been her home for the last 25 years."