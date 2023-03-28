Fact check: No, OnePlus, OPPO are not exiting some European markets [read now]

The smartphone industry was shocked as an unconfirmed piece of information involving OPPO and OnePlus took social media by storm. It was reported earlier in the day that OPPO and OnePlus, both owned by BBK Electronics, were all set to exit several European markets. However, the companies have come out with a statement, clarifying their official stand in the matter and putting many minds at ease.

The claim

Noted mobile tipster Max Jambor tweeted on Monday, "confirming" that "OPPO and OnePlus are pulling out of Europe. First to leave are Germany, UK, France and the Netherlands." The tipster further claimed that an official announcement was just around the corner.

The big news, though unconfirmed, made the headlines and got picked up by many media reports. The tipster did not reveal any reason behind the Chinese tech brands' exit from major European markets.

Though unclear, possible reasoning for the sudden move was linked to OPPO and OnePlus' legal dispute with Nokia, post which it stopped selling smartphones in Germany. Nokia had sued the companies for using its patented technology for processing 4G and 5G signals without paying royalties. Nokia had won the injunction in a German court.

Fact check

Soon after the information picked up the pace, the companies came out with an official statement. Both OnePlus and OPPO denied the claims made by the tipster.

OnePlus global PR manager James Paterson strongly denied the rumours that it would leave the European markets as claimed by the tipster, assuring that it will continue to invest in Europe and give its users more innovative products and services.

"OnePlus will not exit from Europe and the UK and maintains stable operations in local markets. OnePlus will continue to invest in Europe and provide more innovative products and solutions for its users," OnePlus global PR manager James Paterson was quoted as saying.

"Oppo is committed to all the existing European markets. We had a great start in 2023 with the successful launches of several products in Europe and have a line-up of upcoming products for the rest of the year. As always, Oppo will continue to provide more innovative products and the best-in-class service for users moving forward," Tech Advisor quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

OPPO's statement is in line with the company's plans. It had only recently held a major global event in London, where it launched the OPPO Find N2 Flip. OPPO and OnePlus also participated in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.