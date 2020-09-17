Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by COVID-19 as cases continue to multiply at an alarming rate. Taking notice of the concerning situation, the Mumbai Police released an order, restricting movement and gathering in the city starting Friday midnight. The police has issued the new order under Section 144 in view of rising COVID cases in the city.

"All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as 'Containment Zones' by the Municipal Authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," the order states.

But the news of curfew was misconceived by many, triggering panic among Mumbaikars who were led to believe that Mumbai is going into another lockdown. Message forwards, social media posts have only added to the panic.

Fact-check

IBTimes was tipped off to a spike in messages and posts speculating Mumbai lockdown. To contain the situation and avoid any panic, Aaditya Thackeray issued a clarification in the matter. "NO need to PANIC. The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August. No new restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai Police," Thackeray tweeted.

Also, as the order clearly states, the prohibitory orders are for restricting movement or gathering of people in areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police. Emergency and listed non-emergency services can be availed.

"Whereas Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai."

Finally, there are no new restrictions imposed in the new order and the Unlock 4 guidelines remain unchanged.