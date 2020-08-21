Mahesh Bhatt has been under attack from a section of netizens following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There have been various baseless conspiracy theories connecting him with the Bollywood actor's demise have been doing rounds.

The leaked transcript of WhatsApp conversation between him and Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of Sushant, have not helped the filmmaker in any way. The screenshots doing rounds online indicated that the actress was leaving the deceased.

The Claim

Since Friday morning, speculations are doing rounds on internet about Mahesh Bhatt suffering a heart attack and being admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. A journalist, on his social media page, too wrote about it which give credence to the speculations.

The netizens, who have been mercilessly attacking Bhatt on social media sites, quickly jumped to a conclusion that he was faking it to avoid interrogation from the CBI, which landed in Mumbai on Thursday, 20 August, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Fact-Checking the Claim

The rumours created a panic among his fans, but now it has been revealed that it is fake news. Even the journalist who wrote about it on his social media page deleted it.

A source close to ETimes has denied the rumours and stated that Mahesh Bhatt was doing well.

Claim reviewed : Mahesh Bhatt suffered heart attack and admitted to Nanavati Hospital Claimed By : Social media . Fact Check : False

Bhatt Returns to Direction with Sadak 2

The 71-year old filmmaker made his directorial debut with Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain in 1974. Since then, he has made both art-house films as well as commercial flicks. Daddy, Awaargi, Aashiqui and Dil Hai Kit Mant Nahin are some of his notable movies.

His directorial comeback movie Sadak 2, which has Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the leads, is scheduled for digital release on 28 August.