Donald Trump is at it again. The US President has once again engaged in fake propaganda in the bid to malign his presidential rival Joe Biden. But, like the last time, the doctored video shared by Trump did not stand a chance as the original video was widely circulated on social media.

Trump, on Wednesday, shared a video by satirical YouTube channel United Spot, to his 85.9 million followers. The video showed Biden bobbing his head along the beats of "Fuck tha Police" by N.W.A.

The Claim

Trump shared Biden's video - not once but twice - both the times the same fake one. In the video, Biden can be seen bobbing his head to the tune of N.W.A. song "Fuck Tha Police." He captioned the video as "What is this all about?"

Trump, once again, shared the same video by satirical YouTube channel The United Spot. This time, he captioned the video, "China is drooling. They can't believe this!"

Fact-check

Biden's video was originally from his Hispanic Heritage Month event in Florida on Tuesday. The video had gone viral on social media after he played a short audio clip by Luis Fonsi's 2017 mega-hit "Despacito." The video gained a lot of reactions in a short span of time.

It's not clear if Trump watched the original video and if he fell for the doctored video as a real one. Twitter labeled Trump's RT on the video as "Manipulated media". Either way, the US president shared the video twice - an attempt to mock Biden, but ended badly for him as netizens were quick to point out the fact.

Here's the original video clip for your reference.

After being introduced by Luis Fonsi, Joe Biden pulled out his phone and started playing Despacito ahead of his remarks kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee, FL. pic.twitter.com/7R6hUZgLW1 — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 16, 2020