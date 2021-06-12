Rumours about the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir have been causing tensions in the valley. There have been speculations that Jammu and Kashmir would be further divided into two operate parts, while Jammu will be given statehood. The speculations started after the arrival of 200 companies of para-military forces in Kashmir.

The claim

For the last few days, there have been rumours that the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir would be bifurcated into two separate parts. As per the rumours, Jammu would be given statehood along with some part of south Kashmir and Kashmir will remain a UT.

These rumours have disrupted peace in the valley, with some people telling something "big" is happening. Many users on Twitter and other social media platforms have also added fuel to these rumours about J&K bifurcation. This has struck panic in the valley.

Weighing in on the speculations, even Pakistan dipped its toes with some unwanted meddling. Pakistan even warned New Delhi against any attempt to further make demographic changes in what it calls Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to "perpetuate its illegal occupation."

Fact check

Taking note of the ongoing speculations, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has debunked the rumours in the latest interview. "Only selfish people fuel rumours. Bifurcation of J&K is just a rumour, nothing else," Sinha was quoted as saying.

J&K LG also added that he was saying this with "full responsibility and people have understood what he means."

Sinha also clarified further about the arrival of para-military forces in Kashmir. He said: "Paramilitary forces had gone to West Bengal for poll duty and they are returning now. Some 60 companies were allotted to J&K and they are returning. Many jawans were also under quarantine and they too are returning." Sinha also added that with Amarnath Yatra in J&K, troop movements are a routine.

The speculations appear to be the work of some separatist Kashmiris, who are trying to create a fear psychosis in the valley.

International Business Times, after J&K LG's statement, has arrived at the conclusion that rumours about Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation are just that.