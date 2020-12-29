Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had his hands full with new agendas amidst the ongoing pandemic, which has tightened his schedule this entire year. Despite this, a viral video is claiming that PM Modi was celebrating after getting COVID-19 vaccine on Christmas.

The claim

A viral video titled "Modi Ji celebrating after getting the COVID vaccine on Christmas" claimed that the Indian Prime Minister was in a club dancing with girls on Christmas. In the video, a person who looks identical to PM Modi can be seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with light shade jeans. The setting was in what appears to be a club and the popular Bollywood number from the movie Boss "Party All Night" is playing in the background.

The video also suggests that PM Modi was dancing along with two other girls.

Fact-check

IBTimes fact check desk received the video. Just by looking closely at the video, it is evident that the person in the video isn't PM Modi. The facial features are different and the person in the video has long hair, tied into a ponytail. Also, his physique is nothing that of PM Modi.

Besides the physical appearance, which only matches at a glance, the music playing in the background looks like it has been edited into the video. When we do a reverse web search of a screenshot from the video, it leads to a YouTube video that was uploaded on December 24. It was titled "Duplicate Modi fun dance," which is further proof that the video is a spoof, being passed on as PM Modi in it.

After reviewing these facts, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that it is not PM Modi in the viral video.