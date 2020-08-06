Reports have been doing the rounds on social media that Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani along with two other officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department have tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Claim

It was being said that Jagdish Patani is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department, and the two officers were investigating a transformer scam. They had come to Bareilly from Lucknow.

It was also being said that after the three were tested for coronavirus, their reports came out positive. The zonal chief engineer's office has been closed for the next 48 hours following the Covid-19 scare.

Verifying claims

The reports of Disha's father getting infected with coronavirus started spreading like wildfire. And while fans had begun circulating the news report, Disha's team has denied all the reports about her father.

In a statement to the media, Disha's team said that the actress' father is absolutely fine.

Meanwhile, Disha has been spending quality with her boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his family for the past four months in lockdown.