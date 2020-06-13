The scintillating diva of Bollywood Disha Patani, who has been ruling many hearts with her glamorous and sexy looks, turned 28 today. Though Disha has not done many projects, her roles so far have managed to make a room in the hearts of her fans. Born in Bareilly and hailing from Uttarakhand, this B-town diva made her Bollywood debut in 2016 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni-the untold story and mesmerised everyone with her smile.

Ever since then, Disha Patani has managed to become one of the most desirable women in the country. Her crazy fan following amongst the youngster is an affirmation to the 'national crush' tag she beholds. With her innocent smile, tantalising figure and sultry attitude, it's not really hard to see why Disha is amongst the most fanciable divas out there.

Whether it's a bikini or a sari, Disha has gracefully carried every attire she has ever worn. Having a body sent from heaven, she has never shied away from flaunting it, while managing to raise the temperature. On her birthday, here is a look at 10 of the most scintillating pictures of the Baaghi Girl.

1. Disha Patani with her perfect curve

2. Disha Patani as Miss sassy legs

3. Disha looking 'Red-Hot'

4. Disha Patani: Bollywood's 'Calvin' queen

5. Disha Patani giving out perfect summer vibes

6. Disha's sultry denim avatar

7. Disha raising the bar in Yellow Sari

8. Simplicity that makes Disha Patani, the 'Nationa Crush'

9. MS Dhoni fame adding the 'Disha' touch to a traditional wear

10. Switching on the 'beach mode'

Rumoured to be dating the very own Flying Jatt of Bollywood Tiger Shroff, Disha has been giving out major relationship goals whenever she steps out with him. From sharing workout videos together, to shaking the legs, Tiger and Disha are said to be one of the hottest and the fittest couple of B-Town.

On the work front, Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also features Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and others.

After making her presence feel in the movie Bharat, and killing the fans with her moves in 'Slow Motion', Disha will be soon seen opposite Salman Khan in their upcoming movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

International Business Times, India wishes Disha Patani, Happy Birthday!