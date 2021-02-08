The ongoing farmers' protests is one of the major as well as the biggest issue that is being discussed in India and now even internationally. Social media and the actors are constantly voicing their opinion on Twitter or at events. Global icons have also lent their support and are tweeting about it. Everything on social media spreads like wildfire. Even though there is a lot of social media unrest, Bollywood has expressed deep condolences to a legendary artists' demise.

We are aware that ever since 2021 began, Bollywood has lost its finest gems. Be it Indian classical music doyen Ghulam Mustafa Khan or Bhajan maestro Narendra Chanchal and recently renowned Gujrathi theatre actor Arvind Joshi (father of Sharman Joshi). And a few days ago, former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om too passed away.

However, did you know Bollywood actor Mohan Kapur died and no actor nobody even expressed their heartfelt condolences? Shocking isn't it.

Two days ago, a renowned media portal declared Bollywood actor Mohan Kapur dead.

The claim

In a shocking turn of events, a leading media portal has claimed that Bollywood actor Mohan Kapur died in Ludhiana.

According to the report, the actor's SUV rammed into the tree, and the actor breathed his last on February 5, 2021.

Wikipedia has also declared the actor dead on February 5, 2021.

Fans and well-wishers fell for the news report and started expressing grief over his sad demise and enquired whether he is the same Mohan Kapur who passed away as per reports, while few of them even believed the reports.

Fact Check:

International Business Times, India, reached out to the actor Mohan Kapur at wee hours to confirm the news.

Mohan Kapur promptly replied to the message on Instagram and confirmed that he is fit and fine. The actor also expressed condolences to the deceased.

The Bollywood actor condoled the deceased 'Mohan Kapur' who passed away in the road accident

My sympathy for the person who lost his life, my prayers for his family and loved ones in this time of loss.

He further said:

It's rather stupid and irresponsible for journalist to print something without checking just to be the first to break the news. This is how fake news and no news is spread that too about more serious issues. It's not right, and it's not fair.

Here's everything you need to know about Mohan Kapur

Mohan Kapur is one of the finest and renowned personality in Bollywood. The multifaceted persona is a talented actor, anchor as well as a voice-over artist. His finest works are Saanp Seedhi, Jolly LLB and Mission Mangal, Hostages, and many more.

He has also dubbed for the Hindi versions of popular English titles. Most recently, he voiced Dr Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.

Hollywood debut:

Mohan Kapur will be seen in Marvel Studios' upcoming original series Ms Marvel.

The actor is super excited and elated to embark as he is all set to make his Hollwyood debut with Ms Mavel.

Speaking exclusively with IBTimes, India he said:

The series season 1 will be out sometime later this year.

About the show Ms Marvel

The show introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel, a 16-year-old Pakistani American living in Jersey City. A gamer and fan fiction writer, she finds a kinship with superheroes, especially Captain Marvel. The teenager struggles to fit in at home and in school until she gains superpowers like the heroes she has idolized.

Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms Marvel premiers on Disney Plus in late 2021. The cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Iman Vellani will also join Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) in Captain Marvel 2, which releases in theatres on 11 November 2022.

Which TV actor named Mohan Kapur died on February 5, 2021?

There is no information or data about the deceased Mohan Kapur who died in a road accident on February 5, 2021.