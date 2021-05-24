In the last few days, Bengaluru is slowly starting to recover with fewer COVID cases, but the fight is far from over. Despite the lockdown, the need to test and treat COVID early is essential and the city's civic body BBMP has been conducting random COVID tests in different areas. But a viral video showing an altercation between youth and some officials at the BBMP COVID test booth has drawn severe backlash on Twitter. Here's what exactly happened.

The claim

A viral video clip showing an altercation between a youth a few workers at the BBMP COVID testing camp has been shared widely on Twitter, drawing strong backlash and criticism. The video shows two men trying to grab a youth and forcibly take him to the BBMP officials sitting at the camp. The video also shows a heated argument between the youth and the officials, which quickly escalated as the workers were seen thrashing and hitting the young man. A few passersby even try to break the assault but fail to do so. The brutal assault against the civilian by people who appeared to be authority has drawn severe backlash, demanding the BBMP commissioner to sack them.

Many users who shared the video claimed the two men thrashing the youth were trying to get him tested for COVID-19. The posts also claim that the men were BBMP officials and the incident took place in Bengaluru's Nagrathpet area.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the video and the claims. While it is true that the incident did take place in Bengaluru and at one of the BBMP testing booths, the claim about the two BBMP officials thrashing the youth for refusing COVID test is not entirely true. As per our independent research, it was found that the men thrashing the young man were not BBMP officials, rather KSRTC bus drivers who were on booth duty.

As for what led to the altercation, it wasn't that the youth refused the COVID test. The swab sample was collected from the youth, but later when the OTP came to his mobile phone, he refused to share it with the officials. After extended argument, the quarrel started, which then led to the appalling behaviour demonstrated by the KSRTC drivers on booth duty.

As seen in the video, the officials were not stopping every passerby and harassing them over COVID testing, which would be the case if there were assigned targets.

BBMP commissioner has condemned the incident and ordered an enquiry.

Note: There's no defending the action. It is fit for a criminal case to be booked against the erring officials. But the facts must be presented; hence the fact check.