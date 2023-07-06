J&K administration was widely reported to have arrested 14 persons for disrespecting the national anthem by not standing up while it was being played at an event held in June and even suspended a few police officers for failing to ensure everyone stood up. The incident was reported by all major national and local newspapers, spreading like wildfire on Twitter. But the Srinagar Police was quick to stop the spread of misinformation at its infancy.

The claim

It was reported that more than a dozen people were arrested for not standing up when the national anthem was played in a function held in June while J&K LG Manoj Sinha was also in attendance. Taking note of the disrespect to the national anthem, the administration had also suspended few police officers for failing to ensure that everyone in attendance stood up before the national anthem was played.

As per the reports, citing unnamed officials, some people had chosen not to stand up for the closing ceremony of the "Pedal for Peace" cycling event, which was organised by J&K Police on June 25 at Lake View Police Golf Course Boulevard Srinagar. The J&K administration had taken strong note of the disrespect shown at the event and had reportedly launched probe.

It was also reported that 14 people were arrested under sections 107 and 151 CrPc, which allow authorities to arrest or detain a person in anticipation of a crime. The arrested individuals were reportedly sent to Central Jail, the officials were quoted as saying.

Fact check

International Business Times reviewed the claims made by leading newspapers as well as social media users. Upon further investigation, we found discrepancies in what was reported and what had actually happened.

When IBTimes reached out to SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal, IPS, to shed light on the matter, the officer said the unverified news of policemen or people being arrested or suspended for disrespecting national anthem is "completely false". He further clarified that 12 persons were "bound down for good behaviour under sections 107/151 of CrPC" and no actual arrests were made.

"There is an unverified news doing round that 14 policemen/persons have been arrested /suspended for disrespecting national anthem. It is clarified that the news is completely false, rather 12 persons have been generally bound down for good behaviour under sections 107/151 of CrPC," Srinagar Police said in a tweet on Thursday.

Hence, IBTimes arrived at the conclusion that the unverified media reports and social media posts claiming arrests were made in J&K in connection to disrespecting the national anthem.