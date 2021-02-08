Valentine's Day is just around the corner and love is practically in the air. But there's also the toxicity of misinformation that is going around, this time involving Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. A circular on MSU Baroda's letter head has gone viral on social media claiming to mandate all of its female students to get a boyfriend for "security purpose." But the truth is far from it.

The claim

MSU Baroda circulars aren't uncommon, but this one sure got everyone's attention. The circular dated January 28 was rather unusual in nature with the subject line: "Circular for girls of Maharaja Sayajirao University to get a Boyfriend before 7th February."

But things got weirder as more context to justify the reason behind such a bizarre circular came to light. The MSU Baroda circular said: "It is here by informed to all the colleges that after date 7th February it is mandatory for all girls to have at least one boyfriend for security purpose. Single girl will not be allowed to enter into college premises. They will have to show evidence that they have a boyfriend before attending any class. Spread love."

The circular quickly caught everyone's attention and was widely circulated, drawing both criticism and striking a sense of humour. Many even called for stern action against the issuance of such a circular.

Fact check

International Business Times took notice of the viral circular and found several irregularities and signs of clear forgery. Looking closely at the circular, it is clear that the subject line and the body text is darker than the rest, showing clear signs of photoshop.

Secondly, the language used in the circular, let alone the actual mandate, is unruly in nature. Use of terms like "at least one boyfriend for security purpose", not granting entry to single girls, showing evidence of having a boyfriend and finally "Spread love."

Finally, the Vadodara City Police shared the circular and called it fake. The MSU Baroda didn't issue any such circular. The police, in fact, has launched an investigation to see who's responsible for such an act.

Hence, International Business Times has arrived at the conclusion that the MSU circular in question is fake.