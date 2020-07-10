Vikas Dubey was all over the headlines as the manhunt for the terrorist, who killed eight policemen last week, ended with an encounter killing the accused. As these events unfolded and the entire nation was on the edge of their seats, closely watching the developments. Shortly after the news of Dubey's encounter came to light, Manoj Bajpayee was trending after some reports suggested he would play the character of Dubey in his next.

Claim

It all started with a tweet by film producer Sandiip Kapur, who pitched the proposal of signing Manoj Bajpayee for the role of Dubey in his next film. "You'll kill it" he said. Shortly after that, Kapur shared audio of his conversation with the 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' actor.

In the audio clip, Bajpayee can be heard saying "People are talking and speculating about it. If the character is good, the script is entertaining anyone would like to portray a real-life character like this. The person you are talking about has a very dramatic life, and it would be interesting to see onscreen. Let's see what happens."

From there on multiple reports started speculating Bajpayee to be seen as Dubey in his next film. Kapur went on the record to say Bajpayee gave his approval to play the character of the MP gangster, and only the official process of signing the papers was left, ABP reported.

Fact Check

Bajpayee responded to all the reports about him playing the role of Dubey in his next. He denied all the speculations in a tweet, saying: "Wrong news."

In addition, Kapur deleted his tweet where he pitched the idea to Bajpayee to play the character of the gangster. The audio clip itself doesn't confirm that Bajpayee had agreed to play the role of Dubey.