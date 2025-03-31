Fact Check: Is Malaika Arora Dating Kumar Sangakkara? Truth Behind viral IPL match photos

Model and actor Malaika Arora often grabs headlines for her personal life. After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2017, she made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official in 2019. However, the two parted ways last year.

Since then, Malaika has been linked to several models and actors she has been spotted with or seen attending events and parties alongside.

Claim

On Sunday, photos and videos of Malaika cheering for the Rajasthan Royals while wearing their official jersey went viral. In the images, she was seated next to Kumar Sangakkara as she enjoyed the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, social media was abuzz with speculation and rumors about the two being romantically involved.

Has Malaika Arora found love once again?

The viral photos of Malaika and Sangakkara sitting close and cheering during the match gave social media a new couple to talk about. Netizens wondered if something was brewing between the two

Malaika Arora sitting with Kumar Sangakkara . Something cooking ? I see no relation between her and RR. pic.twitter.com/0HaIaZfx5W — ` (@FourOverthrows) March 30, 2025

One user asked, "Why is Malaika Arora sitting in RR's dugout? That too, with Sanga?"

Another commented, "Malaika Arora sitting with Kumar Sangakkara—something cooking? I see no connection between her and RR."

Fact Check

However, the truth is that Malaika is single and not dating anyone.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, "Just because two people are sitting next to each other doesn't mean they are dating. People should stop concocting such baseless stories."