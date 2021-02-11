Lauren London woke up to her pregnancy trend; the actor was amused and couldn't believe her eyes. Not only was she aghast knowing this, but several fans and followers of the actor on social media were also left perplexed and quizzed the actor who the daddy was? Read on know how it all started.

The claim

The ATL actor was dating Nipsey Hussle before he was murdered on March 2019. Since then she has been in the news for her alleged relationships with other celebrities. Her pregnancy rumours swirled earlier this week when West Coast weekly the Los Angeles Sentinel cited an unnamed source claiming that London was expecting a child.

In the article, they wrote that the actor has been in grief since she lost her lover Nipsey and since then, being a mother has been an anchor through her sadness. They further added that she would be celebrating in the upcoming week with an intimate baby shower.

Once the news broke out, netizens started rejoicing, and few even shed tears of joy that she has finally found love all over again.

Check out their reactions below:

Why not??? Life goes on doesn’t it??? — Champagne & Melanin™ (@ChampersMelanin) February 10, 2021

So happy Lauren London found love again?❤️ — ?Zama? (@zarmaaaaa) February 10, 2021

The Fact Check:

Lauren London refutes pregnancy rumours.

Lauren tweeted, "Woke up to some straight bulls–t. Rumours! Lies! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I'm NOT pregnant" (sic).

She further wrote, "Don't disturb the peace of the people that need it the most." (sic).

Netizens are happy that she came out of her shell and tweeted

Her ardent fans supported her. One user said, "No explanation needed but your fans were going hard in your defence against folks this morning. People had me heated way too early. We have your back regardless!! (sic).

sis even if you were, that’s YOUR business and yours only!! — uné (@xforeverjada) February 10, 2021

The fact you ‘had’ to come out of your privacy and clear that up smh . Mfs need to let her continue finding her peace. — LeLe ? (@ThuggasBackup) February 10, 2021

And if you were— you’re true fans , family and friends would support you and your love life. People always find a way to beat down someone for wanting to be happy. — | DäsH | ? (@iDashFar) February 10, 2021

Personal life of Lauren:

The actor who has always kept a low-key profile and denied every rumour till date. The model-actress has two children: 11-year-old son Cameron Carter with ex Lil Wayne and 4-year-old son Kross with Hussle.

The couple welcomed their first son, Kross, in 2016. She has another son from her previous relationship with rapper Lil Wayne, named Cameron Carter. Nipsey's daughter Emani is from his previous relationship. After the death of Nipsey, Lauren took care of their son, Kross.

For the unversed, London and Hussle were engaged at the time of his death. Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was killed in a shooting in Los Angeles in March of 2019. He was 33 years old.

Nearly a year later, London was rumoured to be dating Sean Combs. She responded to the chatter by posting a photo of Hussle alongside the caption, "Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!"

Lauren London's social media presence

The American actor uses her Instagram to share news about Nipsey's posthumous initiatives and business-related posts. She hardly posts pictures of her children. Before dating Nipsey Hussle, she was in a relationship with Trey Songz. Several reports stated that she is dating music mogul Diddy, to which she denied the rumours.