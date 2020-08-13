Ever since Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced his running mate as Kamala Harris, the Republicans have been launching attacks on the 55-year-old former California attorney general. Recently, President Donald Trump called Harris "nasty", 'mean', 'horrible' and 'disrespectful'. But taking those attacks to another level, viral posts on Facebook claim Harris is ineligible to carry out the duties of the Office as the President of the United States due to her origin.

Claim

Several posts on social media claimed that Harris cannot be the President in any case Biden cannot serve his full term. Reason: she's an "anchor baby" whose parents are immigrants.

"Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his VP. If crazy Joe cannot serve his full term, Kamala cannot by constitutional law become President. She is an anchor baby, mother is from India, father is Jamaican, and neither were american citizens at time of her birth. That means the Presidency would fall on Speaker of the house. Recently Nancy Pelosi stated that she was next in line to become President. THAT in itself is reason to vote her out in November. Democrats have worked the whole scenario out and I believe that is why they chose Kamala Harris," Facebook post claims.

With that, many criticized Biden's choice for VP. However, that's not even the full picture.

Fact check

Several fact-checkers have dismissed the viral Facebook post discrediting Harris' claim to the Office.

Harris' mother is from India and father is of Jamaican origin. However, Harris was born right here in Oakland, California, making her a natural-born US citizen. Now, having immigrant parents has nothing to do with serving as president.

"To serve as president, one must be at least 35 years old, have been a resident of the United States for at least 14 years, and be a 'natural born Citizen'. Additionally, one cannot have already been president for more than a term and a half (22nd Amendment)," Josh Chafetz, a Georgetown University Law Center professor specializing in constitutional law, told Factcheck.org.

On the basis of legality, Harris is indeed eligible to serve as a President. No one can change that.