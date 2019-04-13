Social media was abuzz when a photo began making rounds of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee waiting together to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The photo was apparently taken at Khan's residence in Islamabad, Pakistan. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shatrughan Sinha, who recently joined Congress, were also seen in the photo. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was shown in the backdrop offering namaz.

In the forefront, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa were seen talking to each other.

A Facebook user had first uploaded the image on April 7 with a caption in Telugu, "If you vote for Congress, you will be voting for Pakistan. Look at the picture, how are the slaves of Pakistan sitting in the corner."

Truth and Verification

Twitter/@pid_gov

The image was run through Google reverse image search and the original photo came up. The original one was uploaded on April 4 by Pakistan's government's official Twitter handle.

The image was uploaded with the caption "Prime Minister Imran Khan met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. They exchanged views on important security-related issues during the meeting."

A further search into the Congress chief's Twitter page showed that he was in Wayanad, Kerala, on April 4 to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections, which will take place in the district on April 23.

Final Verdict

The image posted by the Facebook user is fake since the original was shared on April 4 by the Pakistan government.