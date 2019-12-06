After the accused in the gang-rape and murder of Telangana veterinarian were gunned down by police on Friday morning, several fake photos of the encounter are being circulated on social media.

The picture above, claiming to show the site of the encounter, was shared by multiple people and news channels. However, it has been revealed that the photo is from a 2015 encounter, where 20 woodcutters hired by red sander smugglers were killed by the Special Task Force at Seshachalam Hills near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Encounter of accused

The four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter on Friday morning (December 6). The accused were identified as lorry drivers Mohammed Arif (26) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), and lorry cleaners Jollu Shiva (20) and Jollu Naveen (20). They were arrested on November 29.

The encounter took place at around 6.30 am on NH-44 near Hyderabad, the same highway where the charred body of Disha was found. The accused were taken to the spot by the investigating officials to reconstruct the crime scene when they tried to escape and snatched police weapon. The police open fired at them reportedly in self-defence, killing all four.