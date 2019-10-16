A video clip of a person shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' at a rally, has gone viral on social media with claims that the person is Congress MLA Naseem Khan from Mumbai's Chandivali constituency.

The video has been doing rounds on Twitter and the one here was posted by Deepa Trivedi and has been retweeted nearly a thousand times. "यह है चांदिवली मुंबई से विधायक नसीम खान – कांग्रेसी! पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाकर, मोदी जी और राजनाथ सिंह जी को कैसे धमकी दे रहा है, ....!आक थू #जिहादी #कटपीस" (This is Congress MLA from Chandivali, Mumbai, Naseem Khan! How he is threatening Modi ji and Rajnath Singh ji while chanting Pakistan Zindabad!- translation).

The video begins with Naseem Khan shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' and then shows him challenging Prime Minister Modi and Rajnath Singh to file a case of sedition against him.

When fact-checking website AltNews decoded the video, they found that the top right corner of the video clip has a logo of 'Mushaira Media'. When searched on YouTube for the channel, a complete video of the event was found with Khan speaking in the event.

The video clip was uploaded in June 2016 from a mushaira (social gathering at which Urdu poetry is read) held in Mumbai and the man is indeed Naseem Khan but the viral video clip has been edited.

Naseem Khan was referring to Sri Sri Ravishankar and the 'World Culture Festival', the mega event organised by him in Delhi in 2016. At the event, Ravishankar had said that 'Pakistan Zindabad' should go hand-in-hand with 'Jai Hind', a statement which had caused some controversy, reports AltNews.

Khan was not saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' but was quoting the statement made by Sri Sri Ravishankar.