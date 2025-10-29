The drama around Deepika Padukone's exit from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD refuses to die down. With each passing day, there's some new development related to Kalki and Spirit.

Although Deepika has been ousted from Kalki's sequel over issues best known to them, Kalki 2898 AD is now streaming on Netflix India. On Wednesday morning, fans noticed in haste that Deepika's name does not appear in the end credits of the film on the streaming platform, surprising, given that Deepika was one of the lead characters of the film.

A fan account shared a clip of the credits rolling without Deepika's name, right after a screen featuring her character Sum-80. "Credits aren't just names at the end of a movie. They're acknowledgement, accountability, and respect for the work put in. When someone like Deepika Padukone, who's played a pivotal role in shaping the emotional core of Kalki, isn't credited even after months of OTT release," the post read.

As the post went viral, fans had a wave of reactions to the viral clip.

Netizens called the makers unprofessional and petty and slammed the production house for being sly.

A user wrote, "It's one thing to have a falling out, but this is just downright unprofessional. She's literally in the film and promoted it."

Another fumed, "@VyjayanthiFilms removed Deepika Padukone from end credits in Kalki PART 1 from the OTT platforms... Maybe the worst production house to exist...you guys deserve to rot in hell lmao.

#DeepikaPadukone name still appears in credits of OTT version of #Kalki2898AD...Screenshot from netflix hindi version pic.twitter.com/S61Bv6OGG1 — Narinder Saini (@Narinder75) October 29, 2025

Fact check

However, contrary to multiple social media reports, Deepika's name is still visible in both the opening and end credit scenes. At the beginning of the film, Deepika's name flashes on screen after Sri Amitabh Bachchan, Sri Kamal Haasan, and Sri Prabhas. In the end credits, where the cast is mentioned in order of appearance, Deepika's name appears second, right after Big B.

Last month, Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, had announced that Deepika was no longer part of the film's planned sequel. Reports later claimed the move was due to Deepika's unprofessional demands, including increased remuneration and shorter working hours.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki is a dystopian science fiction and mythological fantasy film starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Deepika played SUM-80, a pregnant woman being hunted by bounty hunter Prabhas and protected by Ashwatthama (Amitabh). Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film beautifully blended elements of the Mahabharata with dystopian sci-fi and grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in SRK's King, which also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Reportedly, the film's announcement will be made on SRK's birthday.

Apart from professional highs, Deepika is busy embracing motherhood.