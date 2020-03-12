As the number of Covid-19 cases is rising with each passing day, a lot of new information is coming up in the public space regarding the prevention of the novel coronavirus. Most of these claims are made on social media and thereby, spread rapidly.

So far, the fatal virus has infected more than 1,20,000 globally and has taken the lives of over 4,500. While the health authorities from all over the globe have repeatedly advised people to use hand sanitizers and masks, social media is abuzz with a new preventive measure.

Several users have been highlighting that Covid-19 can be kept at bay by gargling mouthwash or warm saline water. As we came across the claim, we noticed that people are finding it to be promising, but, at the same time, many were doubtful.

Therefore, we took the onus upon ourselves to find out whether gargling mouthwash can actually be effective in fighting the novel coronavirus.

Fact-check

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has clearly stated that currently there is no evidence that proves gargling mouthwash can curb the spread of Covid-19.

It also said that there can be some mouthwash brands that can eliminate certain microbes in the saliva for a few minutes but they won't protect anyone from getting infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 outbreak, also clarified that Covid-19 can neither be prevented by gargling mouthwash or by rinsing the nose with a saline solution.

Hence, the claim that has been doing the rounds of social media, is false.

Covid-19 has been declared a "pandemic"

The WHO on Wednesday announced that Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic.

First reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, Covid-19 has now swept into at least 114 countries and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.