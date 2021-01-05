In a turn of events, Bond Girl Tanya Roberts is not dead as stated by her publicist. That '70s show star representative confirmed to several media outlets the passing of Tanya Roberts but has now retracted his statement. As of this writing, Tanya Roberts is very much alive.

The claim:

Tanya Roberts' rep. confirmed to The Guardian and other major outlets that the famous Hollywood actress, who starred in several noted projects of the '80s, has sadly passed away.

Soon after the news that Tanya Roberts has passed away, several celebrities and fans took to Twitter to share their condolences.

The Fact:

Inside Edition was conducting an interview with Lance O'Brien where they were talking about the sad passing of Tanya Roberts. In the mid-interview, O'Brien received a call, confirming that the actress, is in fact, very much alive.

"Now, you are telling me she's alive?" O'Brien said. "The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team." But he added that the hospital staff told him that she "had no hope to live."

"As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes. I was able to see her beautiful eyes one last time. Tanya had the most beautiful eyes," Lance O'Brien, Tanya's domestic partner, recalled as he revealed that he was able to be with Roberts in what he believed to be her final moments.

Tanya Roberts' friend and rep, Mike Pingel, told People on Monday morning that James Bond movie star was "alive at 10 a.m. this morning." As per Pingel, Lance O'Brien received a call from the hospital saying that the actress breathed her last on Sunday. However, this has not been the case.

That being said, the actress' remains in dire condition as her health still remains very dicey. Her publicist said he was awaiting further updates on the star's health. Pingel told the news agencies that the family was waiting for further news from the medics, adding: "It does not look good."

Social-Media reaction:

Following the news that Tanya Roberts is alive, netizens took to Twitter to talk about the goof-up. Check out some of the reactions:

As mentioned in our feature-story on Tanya Roberts, the actress starred in the James Bond movie A View to a Kill playing the role of Stacey Sutton -- an American geologist who becomes a target of Max Zorin (Christopher Walken). Tanya shared screen-time with Roger Moore in A View to a Kill.