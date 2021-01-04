The acclaimed Hollywood actress, Tanya Roberts, who made a name for herself after starring in the James Bond movie and That '70s Show, sadly passed away on Sunday. At the time of her passing, the Bond Girl Tanya Roberts was 65 years old.

As per a report acquired by TMZ, Tanya Roberts collapsed on Christmas Eve and was referred to a hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. Even though she was kept on a ventilator since Sunday, her death is presumed not related to the COVID-19 illness.

Tanya Roberts early life and work:

Tanya Roberts was born on October 15, 1955, as Victoria Leigh Blum. She changed her name to Tanya Roberts after first starting her career as a model.

Tanya played roles in the off-broadway productions Picnic and Antigone. She also supported herself as an Arthur Murray dance instructor. But it was not until 1975 when she got her big break. She starred in the horror film, Force Entry, and later moved to Hollywood along with her husband Barry Roberts.

In 1979, she starred in the cult movie, Tourist Trap, which follows the story of a group of young people who stumble upon a roadside museum housing mannequins that wield supernatural powers. The movie depicted violence and macabre images, giving it significant broadcasting on syndicated television in the years following its theatrical release.

Tanya Roberts subsequently appeared as Bond girl Stacey Sutton, a geologist, in A View to a Kill. Her other major roles from the late '80s were an erotic thriller, Night Eyes, and an action movie Body Slam.

Tanya will also be known for her appearance in Charlie's Angels in 1980 until its cancellation in 1981.

Tanya's That '70s show:

In the early '90s, Roberts took a break from the industry to get her feet back on the ground and returned to the industry in 1996 with The Pandora Directive and to host the Cinemax series, Hot Lines.

In 1998, Tanya Roberts took the role of Midge Pinciotti on the television sitcom That '70s Show. She had to leave the show in-between as she had to take care of her husband who had fallen terminally ill.

Tanya's husband, Barry Roberts, died in 2006.

Tanya Roberts' net-worth:

As per CelebrityNetWorth, Tanya Roberts appeared in over 41 on-screen productions and had a net worth of $10 million.