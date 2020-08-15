On Friday (August 14), Twitter woke up to a strange news that the spooky Annabelle doll from horror franchises Annabelle and The Conjuring, has somehow escaped from the Warren Occult Museum in Connecticut.

Claim

The news soon caused a big chaos on social media where people began sharing their reaction wondering how the hell did Annabelle doll went missing from the museum. As seen in The Conjuring franchise, the museum was started by the late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

And while the news continues to spread on social media like wildfire, let us give you a moment to heave a sigh of relief as the particular news of the haunted doll escaping from the Warren museu is nothing but a hoax.

Fact Check

According to a report in Alt Press, it all started when British actress Annabelle Wallis' (Peaky Blinders) interview talking about her The Mummy co-star Tom Cruise surfaced online.

In her interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Wallis spoke about how she made Tom Cruise run on camera. The story, when translated into Chinese, got changed into 'Annabelle escaped' and from that's where the hoax began doing rounds over social media platforms.

Some miscreants even changed Annabelle's Wikipedia page stating that the doll went missing and running wild on the East Coast. This further fueled the rumours and people went berserk on the internet.

For the unversed, Wallis has played the role of Mia in the original Annabelle movie. She also talked about her experience of working with director James Wan in the movie.

As a matter of fact, the haunted doll has not even lived in the museum for quite a while now. Tony Spera, the Warrens' son-in-law, closed the museum on Knollwood Street after Zoning Enforcement Officer Joe Chapman filed a cease and desist order in 2017 following a zoning violation in a residential area. He is in possession of the artifacts.