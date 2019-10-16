A video, suggesting that an earthquake measuring 8.1 on the Richter scale, has created havoc in Mexico, went viral on social media within a span of a few hours. However, turns out that the video is of a 2017 earthquake being shared as recent.

According to Alt News, the video is of a two-year-old incident, when an earthquake- claimed to be one of the strongest in 100 years - had struck Mexico.

A BCC report from 2017 shows identical visuals. No recent news report has also claimed that Mexico suffered tremors of 8.1 magnitudes.