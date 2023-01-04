Nearly one and a half months after being granteded a bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday reached the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on the new year.

After having a darshan at the holy cave of the shrine, Jacqueline Fernandez praised Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for providing all facilities to the devotees.

"I would like to say that I have had an amazing experience during my journey at the holy shrine. I would like to thank Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for making my journey, my pilgrimage so devotional and peaceful", the famous actress said in a social media post.

"This is my second time here. I would also like to advise all Yatries to please sign up for the website. All facilities are there. There is a helipad facility, battery car and there is free langer, there is many many more. Please sign up for the website to make your Yatra smooth and peaceful", she said.

"I just like to say that being here is a wonderful experience. I will keep coming back to feel the energy", she said.

Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez

Already being chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as an accused in an extortion case, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nora Fatehi alleged that Jacqueline made defamatory allegations against her for malicious reasons and to destroy her career. According to Fatehi, Fernandez sought to criminally defame her in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.

Fernandez granted bail in an extortion case in November

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail by a Delhi court in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The money laundering case involved conman Sukesh Chandrashekar that is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The bail was granted to Jacqueline Fernandez on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs. 2 lakh and one surety in the like amount.

The actor had sought bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed.