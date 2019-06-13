Facebook will reportedly not remove a very realistic but fake video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg boasting how he controls private data of millions of people around the world on Instagram.

The video, which has the hashtag #DeepFake, shows a computer-generated but an ultra-realistic version of the Facebook chief executive saying, "Imagine this for a second: one man with total control of billions of people's stolen data, all their secrets, their lives, their futures."

The AI Zuckerberg added, "I owe it all to Spectre. Spectre showed me that whoever controls the data controls the future."

Spectre – named after a villainous group in a James Bond movie – is a project by British artists Bill Posters and Daniel Howe to test Facebook's policy on fake videos.

This seemingly sinister video came out after a digitally altered video of US White House speaker Nancy Pelosi acting drunk. Many had asked Facebook to remove but the social media platform chose to deprioritise it. They went on to place the video alongside third-party fact-checker information, reports Vice.

Neil Potts, Facebook's director of public policy, had said after the incident that if there was any fake video of Zuckerberg, it will stay up and hence the video by Bill Posters and Daniel Howe.

"We will treat this content the same way we treat all misinformation on Instagram. If third-party fact-checkers mark it as false, we will filter it from Instagram's recommendation surfaces," an Instagram spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

Video is very realistic if it is placed on mute. However, the voice is clearly not Zuckerberg's but someone trying to imitate him.

Reports state that the two artists have teamed up with AI start-ups to create more videos of influencers such as Kim Kardashian and US President Donald Trump as part of the Spectre project. These videos were exhibited as part of the Sheffield Doc Fest in the United Kingdom. The videos all have the #Deepfake with them to show that it is not real. However, CBS asked Facebook to remove Zuckerberg's video since it portrays the CEO in a fake CBS news broadcast.